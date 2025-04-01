Joshlin Smith trial enters week 5: Investigating officer to be cross-examined

The Joshlin Smith trial will enter its fifth week on Tuesday morning. Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, are on trial and face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Joshlin, who was six years old at the time, was reported missing on February 19, 2024. The trio has pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them. The Western Cape High Court is sitting at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha.

Last week, investigating officer Detective Captain Wesley Lombard took the stand to deliver his evidence in chief. Lombard told the court about the events that unfolded as he took over the investigation into Joshlin’s disappearance. Lombard detailed his first encounter with Kelly Smith (Joshlin’s mother), describing her as restless and dismissive.

He told the court she (Kelly) showed little concern for Joshlin’s whereabouts but stated she ‘needed to move on’ because she had two other children. Joshlin has an older brother and a younger sister. The children are in the care of their relatives. Lombard also told the court that when he questioned Kelly on her daughter’s whereabouts, she told him Joshlin was no longer in Saldanha. But, she did not divulge anything further pertaining to her daughter’s whereabouts.

Boeta and Steveno were also interviewed by Lombard. He told the court that when he questioned the men on the whereabouts of Joshlin, he was advised to ‘ask Kelly where the child was’. When confronted, Kelly reacted angrily, swearing at them and the officers before breaking down and saying: “What must I do? The child is gone.”