Joshlin Smith trial | Kelly Smith rushed for medical attention during proceedings

Kelly Smith was excused from court proceedings on Thursday due to a medical emergency.
Judge Nathan Erasmus announced he was told in chambers that Kelly had fallen ill.
Her legal representative, Rinesh Sivnarain, told the court he spoke to his client, and she preferred getting medical attention immediately.
“I have been informed that the accused [Kelly] needs medical attention. Therefore, with concurrence from the defence, I rule that the proceedings will proceed in her absence due to the following reasons, the trial within a trial does not affect accused three and the Criminal Procedures Act makes provisions for situations like this,” Judge Erasmus said.
He excused Kelly from the court.
“Accused three will be excused, and arrangements have been made that she will be attended to immediately,” Judge Erasmus said.
Two police officers then assisted in escorting Kelly out of court.
She could barely walk and was leaning on the female police officers for support.
Kelly had pain etched over her face.
Her co-accused also appeared concerned as they just watched her leave.
Proceedings have gone ahead.
The State has called Colonel Edward Clark from the Western Cape Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.
Clark is the officer who took down Steveno van Rhyn’s confession.
The confession footage is expected to play in court.
The trial continues.
