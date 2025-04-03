Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 3, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Joshlin Smith trial | Kelly Smith rushed to hospital for medical attention during proceedings

Kelly Smith had to be assisted while walking into court.

Kelly Smith had to be assisted while walking into court.

Image by: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

Published 3h ago

Share

Kelly Smith was excused from court proceedings on Thursday due to a medical emergency. 

Judge Nathan Erasmus announced he was told in chambers that Kelly had fallen ill.

Her legal representative, Rinesh Sivnarain, told the court he spoke to his client, and she preferred getting medical attention immediately. 

“I have been informed that the accused [Kelly] needs medical attention. Therefore, with concurrence from the defence, I rule that the proceedings will proceed in her absence due to the following reasons, the trial within a trial does not affect accused three and the Criminal Procedures Act makes provisions for situations like this,” Judge Erasmus said. 

He excused Kelly from the court. 

“Accused three will be excused, and arrangements have been made that she will be attended to immediately,” Judge Erasmus said. 

Two police officers then assisted in escorting Kelly out of court. 

She could barely walk and was leaning on the female police officers for support. 

Kelly had pain etched over her face.

Her co-accused also appeared concerned as they just watched her leave. 

Proceedings have gone ahead. 

The State has called Colonel Edward Clark from the Western Cape Serious and Violent Crimes Unit. 

Clark is the officer who took down Steveno van Rhyn’s confession. 

The confession footage is expected to play in court. 

The trial continues. 

[email protected]

IOL

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. 

Related Topics:

joshlin smithcrime and courtssapskidnappinghuman traffickingmissing childrenmissing personswestern capesouth africa