Joshlin Smith trial | Kelly Smith rushed to hospital for medical attention during proceedings

Judge Nathan Erasmus announced he was told in chambers that Kelly had fallen ill.

Kelly Smith was excused from court proceedings on Thursday due to a medical emergency.

Her legal representative, Rinesh Sivnarain, told the court he spoke to his client, and she preferred getting medical attention immediately.

“I have been informed that the accused [Kelly] needs medical attention. Therefore, with concurrence from the defence, I rule that the proceedings will proceed in her absence due to the following reasons, the trial within a trial does not affect accused three and the Criminal Procedures Act makes provisions for situations like this,” Judge Erasmus said.

He excused Kelly from the court.