Joshlin Smith trial | Steveno van Rhyn ‘fell from bakkie’ court hears

The last witness on Wednesday in the trial within a trial explained that Steveno van Rhyn admitted to injuries, but not from police. Sergeant Mzamo Mbovane, a detective with 22 years of experience with the South African Police Service (SAPS) based in Vredenburg, was the fifth witness to take the stand for the day.

This trial within a trial was initiated after Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn claimed they were assaulted and tortured by police during their questioning on March 4 and 5, 2024. Mbovane testified he had driven and was present during the medical examination of Van Rhyn. Sergeant Mzamo Mbovane from Vredenburg SAPS He said that he, Sergeant Emilio Benjamin, and Sergeant Francois Engelbrecht, transported Van Rhyn to the medical facility before he was set to give his confession.

Previously, it was testified that Van Rhyn claimed he was assaulted and tortured by being hung in the air, suffocated with a plastic bag, beaten, and had his testicles pinched. Van Rhyn also claimed that at one point, a firearm was placed in his mouth, and he was threatened with his life. During his testimony, Mbovane stated he was in the examination room with Van Rhyn and when the doctor asked if he had injuries, the accused said "yes". “He told the doctor his arms and legs were sore. He said he fell from a friend’s bakkie he was driving in, over the weekend,” Mbovane told the court.

Van Rhyn was taken for X-rays and taken to the hospital pharmacy for medication. The J88 was completed by the doctor and handed to Mbovane, after which they all left and headed back to the Sea Border offices and handed him over. Mbovane said he was not part of the investigation into the case. When Nobale Mkabyi, Van Rhyn’s lawyer, questioned him on the alleged assault on her client, Mbovane said he did not know about it, but confirmed the doctor did have him remove clothing to conduct the examination.

