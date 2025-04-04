Joshlin Smith trial | Steveno van Rhyn's injuries questioned

The police officer who took the alleged confession of Steveno van Rhyn said he did not notice any injuries during the interview on March 5, 2024, the Western Cape High Court heard on Friday. Captain Philip Seekoei from the Western Cape Crime and Investigation Services was called back to the witness box for the second day.

He was the officer who took the statement from Van Rhyn on March 5, 2024. Seekoei, an officer with over 33 years of service with the South African Police Service (SAPS), his core function is Detective Court Case Officer (DCCO) at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town. On Thursday, video footage was shown in court of Van Rhyn allegedly confessing.

While Judge Nathan Erasmus is yet to rule if it is a statement or confession, what was said in the footage will be revealed. The audio was bad, and members in the public gallery could barely understand or hear what was being said. As he was ending his evidence in the trial within a trial, Judge Nathan Erasmus asked some questions.

The trial within a trial stems from Van Rhyn and his co-accused, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis claiming they were attacked and tortured by police. On Thursday, Judge Erasmus did not mince his words with the State as the documentation and the actual video footage did not corroborate; with many things being left out of the documentation. Seekoei apologised for this and told the court he did not write everything because he knew the interview was being recorded.

He also confirmed it was only him, Van Rhyn and the videographer in the room. Judge Erasmus also posed a few questions. Seekoei was asked if he had seen any limping from Van Rhyn at the time, however, he stated he did not.

The men were filmed sitting fairly close to each other and when Judge Erasmus asked Seekoei if he noticed any bruising on his arms, he said no. Judge Erasmus stated he zoomed in on the footage when watching it and also could not see anything. However, when it came to injuries of the wrists, Seekoei said there could be, but it could be the result of the handcuffs being too tight or being worn for a long period of time.