Joshlin Smith trial | Van Rhyn's confession video reveals courtroom drama

The footage of Steveno van Rhyn’s confession has been played in court during the trial within a trial on Thursday. Before the footage was shown to the court, the State called Colonel Eddie Clark to the stand.

Clark is from the Western Cape Serious and Violent Crimes Unit and has 32 years of service under his belt. Clark is also one of the investigators in the mammoth trial, currently also running in the Western Cape High Court against alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack and co-accused. As the footage was shown, Clark is seen sitting at a desk with Van Rhyn seated opposite him.

The footage shows Clark explaining to Van Rhyn what the charges are and how things will proceed from that point forward. Van Rhyn clearly says he understands. Clark goes through the J88 where the doctor had noted the injuries Van Rhyn sustained. On Wednesday, Sergeant Mzamo Mbovane from Vredenburg SAPS testified that Van Rhyn told the doctor he sustained injuries to his legs and arms after falling from his friend’s bakkie.

In the footage, Van Rhyn again confirmed he fell from the bakkie. As Clark was going through the procedural paperwork, he advised Van Rhyn that he had no part in this investigation and told him there was no need to be afraid. Clark further advised him that he had a right to a lawyer, but Van Rhyn stated he wanted a lawyer, but at court.

The footage ended after Van Rhyn explained he was hungry and needed to take medication. The court heard the confession was not finalised. During cross-examination, Nobahle Mkabayi, Van Rhyn’s lawyer, claimed her client was not taken to the doctor for procedural reasons but due to him being tortured.

Clark said he could not respond as he was not part of the matter. She also claimed in the footage, she hears shackles, however, he disputed this. Clark went as far as asking for handcuffs from police officers to indicate the sound she heard was indeed handcuffs. The footage was once again played, where Mkabayi swallowed her words and stated she had misheard the first time and that it indeed was handcuffs.

Two questions were disallowed by Judge Nathan Erasmus as Mkabayi continued to ask irrelevant questions to Clark which were clearly indicated in the footage. Judge Erasmus went as far as stating he is not sure if he and the defence were watching the same footage. [email protected]