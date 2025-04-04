Joshlin Smith trial: What to expect on Friday

As the fifth week of the trial into the disappearance of Joshlin Smith comes to a close, the court is expected to hear a few new versions of testimony. On Thursday, video footage was shown in court of Steveno van Rhyn allegedly confessing.

While Judge Nathan Erasmus is yet to rule if it is a statement or confession, what was said in the footage will be revealed. The audio was bad, and members in the public gallery could barely understand or hear what was being said. Captain Philip Seekoei from the Western Cape Crime and Investigation Services will be called back to the witness box.

He was the officer who took the statement from van Rhyn on March 5, 2024. Seekoei, an officer with over 33 years of service with the South African Police Service (SAPS), core function is as a Detective Court Case Officer (DCCO) at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town. He told the court he was called by his superior, Brigadier Leon Hanana, who previously testified, to come to Saldanha and conduct the confession by a suspect.

Kelly Smith is also expected to return to court after her medical emergency on Thursday. She was excused from proceedings for the day. Judge Erasmus announced as proceedings were to begin that he was told in chambers that Kelly had fallen ill.

Her legal representative, Rinesh Sivnarain, told the court he spoke to his client, and she preferred getting medical attention immediately. Two police officers then assisted in escorting Kelly out of court. She could barely walk and was leaning on the two female police officers for support.