Joshlin Smith trial: What to expect this week

The fifth week of trial into the disappearance of Joshlin Smith will commence on Tuesday, April 1. The matter is currently being heard in the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha.

This comes after presiding Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that while the high courts may be on recess during this period, this matter will be going ahead as planned, however, the matter will take place from Tuesday, for those celebrating Eid al-Fitr. Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is a time for Muslims to celebrate with family and friends, share food, and give charity. Judge Nathan Erasmus has not been afraid to ask the hard questions. Last week, the investigating officer in the matter, Detective Captain Wesley Lombard took to the stand.

Lombard told the court of the events that unfolded as he took over the investigation into Joshlin’s disappearance. Joshlin, who was six years old at the time, was reported missing on February 19, 2024. Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith attorneys can now cross-examine the state witness. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL Lombard detailed his first encounter with Kelly Smith (Joshlin’s mother), describing her as restless and dismissive. She showed little concern for Joshlin’s whereabouts, but she stated she ‘needed to move on’ because she had two other children.

Joshlin has an older brother and a younger sister. The children are in the care of relatives. Lombard also told the court when he questioned Kelly on her daughter’s whereabouts she told him Joshlin was no longer in Saldanha. But, she did not divulge anything further pertaining to her daughter’s whereabouts. Kelly’s co-accused, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn were also interviewed by Lombard.

Detective Captain Wesley Lombard testified in the Western Cape High Court about his interview with the accused in the trial of missing Joshlin Smith. He told the court when he questioned the men on the whereabouts of Joshlin, he was advised to ‘ask Kelly where the child was’. When confronted, Kelly reacted angrily, swearing at them and the officers before breaking down and saying: “What must I do? The child is gone.” The trio faces charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Lombard remains under cross examination by defence counsels. His cross-examination is expected to go forth this week. A new witness is also expected to be called to the stand as a trial within a trial is expected to take place.

It is alleged Joshlin was sold for R20,000. The trial continues.