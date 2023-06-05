Durban - A 39-year-old Eastern Cape woman has been jailed to five years behind bars after she was found guilty of fraud and money laundering while working in the retail sector. Unathi Faith Golela was sentenced convicted and sentenced in the Port Alfred Regional court on Friday.

According to the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Golela was employed at Joshua Doore as the Credit Manager (Financial Manager) during the period between August and November 2014. “It is during this time that she unlawfully, falsely and intentionally created fraudulent credit applications with Comprehensive Insurance cover on clients,” said Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela. “The clients were already deceased at the time that the contracts were entered into with Joshua Doore.”

She added: “The action of the accused gave out to Joshua Doore that all applications and Comprehensive Insurance covers are authentic and Joshua Doore suffered potential loss of approximately R600 000.” Mgolodela said the Hawks took over the investigation, and Golela was subsequently arrested in 2019 and released on a warning to appear in court. “After numerous court appearances, Golela was convicted and sentenced to five years direct imprisonment,” said Mgolodela.