Joy as Tshegofatso Pule’s killer Ntuthuko Shoba handed life sentence

Johannesburg - Ntuthuko Shoba stole the young life of his pregnant partner Tshegofatso Pule two years ago when he masterminded the murder of the mother of his unborn child. Now, Acting Judge Stuart Wilson has sentenced Shoba to life behind for the brutal June 2020 murder of the heavily pregnant Pule and her unborn child.

Story continues below Advertisement

Shoba was engaged with another woman and had been in an affair with Pule. He did not want his fiance to find out about his affair. He hired Muzikayise Malephane to kill Pule. Malephane was handed a 20 year sentence for killing Pule. The 28-year-old Soweto woman's pregnant body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, by Tshepo Bodibe, a resident.

Judge Wilson said he had handed a life sentence to Shoba as he was convicted for premeditated murder, which in accordance with criminal law in the country, carried a life sentence. Wilson described the contract killing as one of the worst kind. He said Pule was vulnerable and dependent on Shoba. He said the evidence was also clear that Shoba wanted to get rid of Pule and the unborn child as they were an inconvenience to his other relationship with another woman.

Story continues below Advertisement

There were scenes of joy and ulilation inside the courtroom when the judge handed down the sentence. Shoba whose sentencing proceedings started on Thursday with the State calling for Shoba to be sentenced to life and proceeded to argue that Shoba has shown no remorse for his actions and even after his conviction, he still didn't show remorse. Prosecutor Advocate Faghre Mohamed further argued that all the proof against Shoba was undeniable and should not be ignored.

Story continues below Advertisement

The evidence includes whatsapp messages, the unregistered sim card Shoba used to call and text messages with Malephane to plot the murder of Pule. Family and friends who were present in court on Thursday echoed the sentiments of the Prosecutor, Advocate Faghre Mohamed, that Shoba should be sentenced to life imprisonment. A report that was compiled and presented to the court on Thursday by Ms Jessie Thompson on the post mental state of Shoba.

Story continues below Advertisement