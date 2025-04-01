Judge Nathan Erasmus condemns cyberbullying in Joshlin Smith trial

As the Joshlin Smith trial started its fifth week on Tuesday in Saldanha in the Western Cape, presiding Judge Nathan Erasmus condemned the cyberbullying taking place.
As proceedings were set to begin, Judge Erasmus said he needed to address certain matters.
“It has come to my attention that the State and defence [counsels] have become victims of cyberbullying and AI (artificial intelligence) manipulation of sound,” he said.
This comes as one of the defence counsels was trending on TikTok at the weekend.
In the video, which has since gone viral, the court has adjourned, and news cameras are still on, the mic then allegedly gets Steveno van Rhyn’s lawyer, Nobahle Mkabayi, stating the judge was racist.
Judge Erasmus also touched on other topics that have been spreading on social media, where a TikTok user, who claims God has been revealing all involved in the Joshlin Smith matter, named those involved, including legal counsels and the judge.
“People have been spreading stories, including of myself, being part of the disappearance of Joshlin. Maybe, these are the signs of the times … We will not be deterred by these individuals who try to undermine the processes of the court. We shall act without fear or favour,” Judge Erasmus said.
He also addressed the media and asked that once he adjourned the matter, no mics remain live during this time.
Media have also been barred from the area of where legal counsels are being seated.
“Failing to adhere to the arrangements, I won’t hesitate to remove people from this court,” Judge Erasmus said.
Detective Captain Wesley Lombard, investigating officer, is back on the stand where Mkabayi continues her cross-examination.
