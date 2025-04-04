Judge Nathan Erasmus rules on media publication in Joshlin Smith trial

As the trial within a trial continued in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha, the court was set to play the video footage of Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis on Friday as he gave his alleged confession. The trial within a trial stems from Appollis and Steven van Rhyn claiming they were attacked and tortured by police.

However, before the footage was played in court, Appollis’ lawyer, Fanie Harmse, needed to place information on the record. “There are contents of his statement by the accused that he was informed on what to say,” Harmse submitted. “So, the crucial part of what happened was not his knowledge but what he was told to say?” Judge Nathan Erasmus said.