Judge orders KwaZulu-Natal hitman to be seen by doctor after he falls ill, pushing Senzo Meyiwa trial to adjourn early

The presiding judge in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa insisted that he wants notorious KwaZulu-Natal hitman to be attended to by a doctor after he complained of not feeling well on Tuesday. Through his attorney, advocate Zandile Mshololo, accused number five, Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, told the judge that he would like to seek medical attention.

“My client informed me this morning that he's not feeling well and we would like to request a postponement so that he could be taken to the hospital,” she said. State Prosecutor advocate George Baloyi didn’t oppose the postponement. However, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked Baloyi to read Section 159 of the Criminal Procedure Act which explains that proceedings can still continue without an accused being present.

Mokgoatlheng did this to indicate that despite the postponement, the trial can still continue without Ntuli being present. Mokgoatlheng said he will issue a court order which specifically indicates that Ntuli should be attended by a doctor instead of nurses. He told Leeuwkop prison officials to hand it to the head of the prison.

“Who’s the head of the prison there?” Mokgoatlheng asked. “Zondo,” replied one of the officials. “Yes, because I don’t want this gentleman to go to Leeuwkop and be given tablets and castor oil. He must be attended by a doctor,” he said.

Mokgoatlheng said he wants to see his medical report when the trial resumes on Wednesday. Ntuli was admonished last week Thursday after he was caught on camera making threatening gestures at the witness. He was caught making facial and hand gestures at Constable Sizwe Zungu who was testifying in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Mshololo said she consulted with Ntuli and said he denied that he was referring to Zungu. However, Baloyi dismissed Mshololo’s explanation and said it was clear from the video that there was a gesture of pulling a trigger. In October 2021, Ntuli was sentenced to six life terms and 39 years.

KZN police said Ntuli was on a reign of terror, killing six people since 2016. In 2014, Ntuli and the other four accused allegedly killed Meyiwa in a botched robbery. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26.