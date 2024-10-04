Judgment in Thoshan Panday’s bail appeal reserved, tax fraud matter transferred to high court

Judgment in the bail appeal of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday has been reserved.
The 52-year-old businessman was denied bail following his arrest on September 5, 2024, on allegations that he defrauded the South African Revenue Services (SARS) of R7.3 million.
He subsequently launched an appeal in the Durban High Court.
On Thursday, Durban High Court Judge Esther Steyn said she would deliver judgment in Panday’s bail appeal on October 7, 2024.
According to the The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Panday did not appear in court this week.
He is said to be recovering in a private hospital where he is being treated for a medical condition.
IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said on Friday the Durban Magistrate’s Court transferred Panday’s tax matter to the High Court.
The matter was adjourned to October 24, 2024.
At the last court appearance, Mamothame said an inquiry would be conducted into Panday’s absence in court, as the head of Westville prison did not inform the court that Panday would not be attending court.
“In relation to the inquiry that was conducted by the magistrate into the failure of officials from Westville Prison to adhere to its order, after failing to inform the court of Panday’s absence from court, the court directed that a transcript of the inquiry be sent to the National Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services to determine whether investigations should be conducted against the prison officials who contravened the court order.”
