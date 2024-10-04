Judgment in Thoshan Panday’s bail appeal reserved, tax fraud matter transferred to high court

Judgment in the bail appeal of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday has been reserved. The 52-year-old businessman was denied bail following his arrest on September 5, 2024, on allegations that he defrauded the South African Revenue Services (SARS) of R7.3 million.

He subsequently launched an appeal in the Durban High Court. On Thursday, Durban High Court Judge Esther Steyn said she would deliver judgment in Panday’s bail appeal on October 7, 2024. According to the The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Panday did not appear in court this week.

He is said to be recovering in a private hospital where he is being treated for a medical condition. IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said on Friday the Durban Magistrate’s Court transferred Panday’s tax matter to the High Court. The matter was adjourned to October 24, 2024.