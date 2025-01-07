Judgment on publishing 2024 matric results to be made on Wednesday

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will make a judgment on Wednesday regarding the publishing of the 2024 matric results in newspapers, with the Department of Education (DBE) insisting it intends to publish just the exam numbers of matriculants. The matter was heard on Tuesday after the Information Regulator filed an urgent application to interdict the Department of Basic Education (DBE) from publishing 2024 matric results in newspapers.

The application comes after the regulator slapped the DBE with a R5 million fine for not upholding an enforcement notice issued on November 18, 2024, prohibiting the department from publishing 2024 matric results in newspapers. In a statement in December, the regulator said the enforcement notice comes after findings revealed that the DBE contravened various sections of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) when publishing results in newspapers. "The 31 days given to the department expired on December 19, 2024. To date, the department has not provided the regulator with an undertaking that it will not publish the results of the 2024 matriculants in the newspapers as ordered in the enforcement notice or any other communication in that regard.

"The DBE had the right to appeal the enforcement Notice in terms of section 97(1) of POPIA. POPIA provides amongst others that if an appeal is brought, the enforcement notice need not be complied with pending the determination or withdrawal of the appeal," said the regulator. Chairperson of the regulator, advocate Pansy Tlakula said from media reports, the regulator understands that the DBE intends to publish the matric results in the newspapers on January 14, 2025, and this is something which it has been prohibited from doing. "The DBE cannot disobey lawfully issued orders of the regulator without following the procedure stipulated in POPIA. The two orders issued by the Information Regulator against the DBE have the fullest legal force and effect and must be complied with by the DBE until set aside or suspended by an appeal served upon the Regulator timeously," said Tlakula.