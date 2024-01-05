Jukulyn mass shooting: Suspects have matter postponed for bail application

The case of two men accused of killing four people in Block P, Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on New Year’s Day has been postponed to January 12 for a formal bail application. Tshepo Mosemeni, 30, and Sipho Kgomo, 33, appeared briefly in the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The duo is accused of killing four family members in the early hours of New Year in Jukulyn, Soshanguve. The pair was arrested earlier this week and is facing four counts of murder and one charge of attempted murder. According to a witness, the unknown suspects were armed with rifles and were wearing black bulletproof vests. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that, according to an internal police report, 80 empty rifle cartridges were found at the scene, along with 19 cartridges from a 9mm firearm.

Nevhuhulwi said their bodies were found on the street moments after the shooting. The township has been riddled with crime in recent years due to gangster turf wars over the sale of drugs, while businesspeople have had to pay protection fees. The incident has triggered growing concerns among the residents as the surge of rampant crime is evident in the township.