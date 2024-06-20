Julius Malema firearm case postponed to November for closing arguments

The firearm case against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has been postponed until November for closing arguments. Malema appeared in the East London Magistrates' Court this week on charges related to the alleged discharge of a firearm at an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018. Malema maintains that it was a toy gun.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Luxolo Tyali said the matter was postponed to November 1 for the State and defence to present closing arguments after the defence closed its case. “Malema and security company director, Adriaan Snyman are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area failure to take reasonable precaution to person or property and reckless endangerment to person or property,” Tyali said. Tyali said the firearm allegedly fired belongs to a company where Snyman is the director.

The NPA said that last year, the prosecution closed its case after leading the evidence of 19 witnesses. “Malema and Snyman subsequently made an application for a discharge, according to Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which was dismissed by the court,” Tyali said. This week, the defence led the evidence of two expert witnesses, in firearms control and forensic ballistics, for Snyman.