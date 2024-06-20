Julius Malema takes the stand in 2018 firearm case

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused the prosecutor of using his case to further his career. He further added that the court is being abused for political purposes. Malema has taken to the stand in the East London Magistrate’s Court, where he and bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are facing charges over the alleged firing of a firearm at an EFF rally in 2018.

The men also face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and contravening the Firearms Control Act. Malema has maintained that the firearm used was a toy gun. When questioned on Tuesday about the events that unfolded on the day, Malema slammed the prosecutor, adding that he wanted to build his career on this case.

"You brought me wrongly here, and you know that. Either you want to build your career with my name, using my name and destroy my reputation and destroy the future of my children and my wife. “You know very well that you brought me here wrongly. Look at all the 19 statements that you'v brought here before this court. No one can associate me with any wrongdoing. I cannot regret having done nothing wrong. I possesses a toy, it requires no licence. It requires nobody's permission,“ Malema snapped. Malema’s attempt to have the charges against him dropped, was previously dismissed.