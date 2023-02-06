Junior Blue Bulls rugby player Ngcebo Thusi to spend a week behind bars as Ntokozo Xaba murder case postponed for bail application

Pretoria - The bail application of the murder accused Junior Blue Bulls player Ngcebo Thusi has been postponed until next week by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.
On Monday, Thusi made his first appearance court in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ntokozo Xaba.
The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student was found dead in her room with stab wounds to her neck last Thursday.
According to police, Thusi, 23, was the last person to be seen with Xaba at her student residence Ekhaya Junction in Pretoria Gardens.
Xaba, 21, from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, was a third-year student studying for a diploma in integrated communications.
Outside court, TUT students gathered in numbers and sang struggle songs while they were holding EFF flags.
Students are demanding no bail for the alleged killer.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, said Thusi is facing two charges, of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Mahanjana said that the matter has been postponed to February 13 or a formal bail application.
A friend who spoke to Pretoria News said Xaba’s relationship with the rugby player lasted two years, ending after he became abusive toward her.
Last year, Xaba had opened a case of assault against Thusi.
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has directed Higher Health to join TUT's wellness team to provide the necessary psycho-social support to her family.
IOL