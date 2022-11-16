‘Just a scammer’: Limpopo businessman arrested for tender fraud

Pretoria – Limpopo businessman Robin William Southon, 43, was arrested by the Hawks for defrauding “a victim” of R1.9 million in a tender scam. Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo Captain Matimba Maluleke said Southon had proposed a “business partnership” to a Polokwane-based businessman, with supposed hefty returns.

“It is alleged that Southon approached a victim who is also a businessman based in Polokwane area and identified himself as one of the senior officials at Atok mine,” said Maluleke. “It is further alleged that the accused proposed a business partnership and promised to award him a tender worth R11 million at the mine. The said tender was for installing new pipes and drilling new boreholes for the community. “The victim was requested to pay R1.9m in order to get a tender. The requested money was reportedly paid to the accused (Southon) but no tender was awarded,” said Maluleke.

He said a case was opened with the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit. During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused was not employed by the mine. The Hawks said Southon “was just a scammer”.

“After a successful investigation, a warrant of arrest was authorised against the accused. “The accused has since appeared in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and he was granted R10 000 bail. His case was postponed to 23 February 2023.” In August, the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court convicted 40-year-old taxi driver Ngoanametwa Gibson Thobakgale for swindling a Limpopo businessman who had applied for a Department of Education contract.

“Thobakgale was a local taxi driver in 2018. Instead of earning his salary from transporting commuters, he grew greedy and swindled an unsuspecting victim,” Maluleke said at the time. “The victim had applied for a … (contract) that was advertised by the Department of Education to provide security services at schools around Limpopo province. He received a call from someone who claimed to be an official from the Department of Education demanding R200 000 gratification in order to award a … (contract) .” The businessman did verifications and found out that the person calling him was not working for the department. The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit was notified and an undercover operation was conducted.