JUST IN: Chemical explosion at Durban factory leaves one dead, two seriously injured

One person died following a chemical explosion at a factory in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Monday afternoon. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said just after noon, they responded to reports of a chemical explosion on Balfour Road in the Jacobs area.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find chaos after some sort of chemical had exploded leaving three men injured,” Jamieson said. He said two men were in a critical condition. “Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to try and stabilise the two including the third person,” said Jamieson.

“However one of the patients went into cardiac arrest due to the nature of his injuries,” he said injuries “Despite best efforts by paramedics, the patient passed away on scene.” He said the two other people were transported to a nearby Durban hospital, once stabilised, for the further care they required.