JUST IN: Five arrested in Joburg as SAPS Special Task Force rescues another kidnapped Portuguese businessman

Another Portuguese businessman who runs a popular butchery in Joburg has been rescued from the Nancefield hostel in Soweto where he was being held captive. The businessman was rescued in an intelligence-driven operation led by the elite Special Task Force (STF) unit of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“The man who owns a Waltloo butchery in Johannesburg, was kidnapped last week in Southgate. He has been reunited with his family. The man was kidnapped for ransom payment but no payment was made as a direct result of police acting swiftly,” said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. She said after the kidnapping case was reported to police, a team was assembled and it worked around the clock in a bid to find the victim alive. “A take-down operation was executed on Thursday afternoon, where two suspects who are believed to be the drivers of the getaway vehicles were arrested.

Five people have been arrested as the elite Special Task Force (STF) unit of SAPS descended on Nancefield Hostel in Soweto and rescued a kidnapped Joburg businessman. Picture: SAPS “At about 10.30pm on Thursday evening, the team descended onto the Nancefield Hostel in Soweto where the businessman was found tied up and guarded,” said Mathe. One more suspect was arrested at the hostel and further information led the police team to a house in White City Soweto. At the house, two other suspects were found. Mathe said the kidnapped businessman’s bank cards and wallet were found in the two suspects’ possession.

Other units involved in the operation include private security companies, detectives, the public order police and the Pretoria air wing. Earlier this week, IOL reported that a Portuguese businessman was rescued from a house in Soweto. He had been kidnapped outside his business premises as well. Meanwhile, national commissioner of police, General Fannie Masemola has applauded his charges after the well executed take-down operation, and the rescue of victims.

“Our dedicated teams remain relentless in their pursuit to ensure they rescue victims. From January to date, 13 businessmen and at least six students were rescued without ransom payment being made. This is as a result of the expertise and capabilities of our teams. General Fannie Masemola, national commissioner of the South African Police Service. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers “In the past two years more than 200 kidnappers have been arrested and all thanks to the commitment of our dedicated teams”, said General Masemola. “In a period of six months, more than 54 kidnappers operating in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State have been arrested,” he said.