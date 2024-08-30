Just in: Four suspected criminals killed in in shoot-out with Cape Town cops

Four suspected criminals were killed in a shoot-out with police in Milnerton in Cape Town, on Friday morning. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police also recovered five firearms.

It is understood that Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Liutenant General Thembisile Patekile, is currently on the scene. The crime scene is still active on Rhemus Street. At this stage, it is unclear what the crimes the suspects are allegedly linked to.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is received. In similar incident, a number of suspects have been killed in KZN following shoot-out with cops. These include most wanted murder and robbery suspects.