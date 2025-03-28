JUST IN | Girl, 5, and woman driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash in N1 North, Limpopo

A five-year-old girl and a woman driver were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the N1 North in the Makhado Local Municipality, Vhembe district, in Limpopo, on Friday morning. This was confirmed by the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety.

Departmental spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the accident occurred at about 8am, involving a Toyota heavy motor vehicle, a Toyota light delivery vehicle, and a Toyota sedan. The driver of the heavy motor vehicle and two other passengers sustained injuries. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. She said preliminary investigations suggest that reckless driving may have contributed to the cause of the accident.

“An investigation will probe into this,” Chuene said. She said the road is still closed as the emergency services are still on the scene. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wish those injured a speedy recovery.”

Chuene said the tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for all road users to exercise caution and responsibility. “The Department urges all road users to prioritise their safety and that of children, especially during peak travel periods,” she added. Chuene urged motorists to use alternative routes.

She said from Makhado to Musina, motorists are advised to turn right at Witvlag, continue until the side junction at Siloam, turn left onto the R523 towards Dzanani, and proceed straight to join N1. “From Musina to Makhado, take the T-junction before the tunnel and turn left into Witvlag. Please exercise patience and caution,” Chuene added. [email protected]