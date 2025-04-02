JUST IN: Here's why Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been acquitted

The High Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, has acquitted popular Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotso and his two co-accused who have been on trial for around eight years. The 63-year-old and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, faced charges which including racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault.

Judge Irma Schoeman delivered judgement on Wednesday morning after taking hours detailing evidence from the State, the complainants and the defence. "I am of the view that although there are aspects of the complainants that are unsatisfactory, I cannot find that their evidence is incredible. However, I cannot find that the evidence of the accused falls to be rejected as false either," the court remarked. Schoeman added that the evidence of the defence was not properly tested with a fitting cross examination by the prosecution.

At the last court appearance the National Prosecuting Authority said the judgement will mark a remarkable milestone the case that has been marred by delays for almost eight years since the arrest of the trio. It is alleged that Omotoso, who was addressed as "the man of God", was the leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church and his co-accused were his assistants. JDI had major branches in South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel, with Durban being its headquarters in the country.

"The complainants were either congregants, employees or persons selected to take part in the activities of the church when they were recruited under the pretext that they would benefit spiritually or improve the quality of their lives," said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali. The court heard that Omotoso allegedly directly or indirectly through his co-accused, paid and arranged for the complainants to travel to his hotel, Durban, Israel, or Nigeria. "However, once the complainants arrived, Omotoso or his assistants would inform them of house rules, which included that their cell phones be switched off or told not to contact male companions and were to further abide by his instructions.

"Omotoso would allegedly select one of the complainants to go to his private bedroom where he raped or sexually assaulted them." The State said that with the evidence presented, they were hoping for a guilty verdict.