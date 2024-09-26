Just In: Kidnapped Alize van der Merwe and another woman have been released

Two women who were kidnapped in the Eastern Cape have been rescued. One of the women is Alize van der Merwe who was kidnapped in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday, September 20.

The 39-year-old have been travelling on the N2 from East London to a resort in Port St Johns. On Thursday just after lunch, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) in the Eastern Cape confirmed that Van de Merwe and another woman, aged 34, had been rescued. “The Hawks can confirm that two victims were released by the suspects on September 26, 2024 at approximately 12.15 in the afternoon.

“It is reported the victims were dropped by a white Toyota single bakkie nearby Sulenkama police station,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana. He said the victims were released following “pressure exerted by the police” on the suspects. “Further reports divulged that the victims are traumatised and have been taken to the nearest hospital for medical attention.”

The Hawks confirmed the matter was still under investigation. The 34-year-old victim, is believed to be a Chinese national who was kidnapped between Elliot and Barkley East on September 17. Van der Merwe’s last communication with her family was around 11.30am on Friday when she mentioned she was planning to stop, likely at the Shell Ultra City in Mthatha (N2).