JUST IN: Man shot dead inside Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town

A shooting incident at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday has sent shockwaves through the judiciary. The shooting incident took place just before 11 am.

The victim is alleged to have sustained three gunshot wounds to his head. According to sources, the alleged shooters had alighted from a white Toyota Quantum and gained access to the court building. The victim was seated outside the courtroom in the lobby, and the gunman walked up to him and fired several shots.

The court corridors erupted in screams and chaos as people inside fell to the ground for their safety. The alleged gunmen fled the scene. The incident is believed to be gang-related.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting incident. “Wynberg police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident at the court in Church Road, Wynberg, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” Twigg said. Police are still investigating the motive for the attack.

“The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation, and arrests are yet to be made,” Twigg said. Police urge anyone with information about this shooting incident to kindly contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously. [email protected]