Just In: Motorist shot on the N2 near Mandeni Toll in attempted hijacking

A motorist was shot on the N2 near the Mandeni Toll Plaza on Thursday morning. IPSS Medical Rescue said the driver was shot during an attempted hijacking of a courier vehicle.

Spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the vehicle had been travelling from Durban to Richards Bay at the time. “It is alleged as they were passing the Mandeni Toll they were stopped by a vehicle with four armed suspects, who opened fire on the courier vehicle,” Meyrick said. “The driver of the courier vehicle was shot once in the chest and is in a critical condition. Emergency workers are still working on him on scene.”

The driver is believed to be in his 30s. The passenger of the courier vehicle was an armed security officer who apparently retaliated and wounded one of the suspects. “The four suspects allegedly jumped back into their getaway vehicle and sped off.”

She said it appears nothing had been taken. Meyrick said the South African Police Services (SAPS) were on scene. She added that due to the nature of the injuries, a decision was made to airlift the patient to hospital.