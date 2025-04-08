JUST IN: Multiple fatalities in KwaZulu-Natal shootout between police and suspects

Multiple people have been shot dead during a dramatic confrontation between police and suspects on the M4 highway near the Old Airport in KwaZulu-Natal.
According to reports from ALS Paramedics, the M4 has been closed to traffic from the southbound lane just before the Merebank offramp.
Details are still a bit sketchy and it's still unclear whether police are part of the fatalities.
As this story develops, officials are expected to provide further updates regarding the incident and the number of people who have lost their lives.
*This is a developing story
IOL News
