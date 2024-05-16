JUST IN: Two arrested for murder of five-year-old during botched hijacking

There has been a breakthrough in the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane who was killed over the weekend in a botched hijacking incident in Soshanguve. On Thursday morning, the South African Police Service (SAPS) national spokesperson Brigadier Athlende Mathe confirmed the arrest by Gauteng police.

“The vehicle used during the hijacking incident has been seized. “A car jamming device, a firearm and a stolen vehicle was also found in the suspect’s possession.” Phalane was killed during a hijacking incident on May 10 when suspect’s tried to hijack his father’s vehicle.

[BREAKTHROUGH IN HIJACKING AND MURDER OF 5-YR-OLD DITEBOGO]. Gauteng police have arrested two suspects in connection with this case. The vehicle used during the hijacking incident has been seized. A car jamming device, a firearm and a stolen vehicle was found in their possession pic.twitter.com/DjzX0biPu6 — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) May 16, 2024 Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that according to information, an unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father's Toyota bakkie and shot the boy, who later died in hospital. This week, Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a comfort visit to Phalane's family.