JUST IN: Woman who works for a bank shot dead in Joburg while travelling in Metro bus

A woman was shot dead by an assailant on Wednesday morning while she was travelling in a City of Joburg’s Metro bus. MMC for Roads and Transport in Joburg, councillor Kenny Kunene said he was rushing to the scene

“Just before 6am we were informed that a person walked into the bus, shot a female passenger and then ran away. (The shooter) jumped into a white (Volkswagen) Polo with no registration in front and at the back, and drove away,” Kunene spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning. “The metro police JMPD was alerted and upon arrival they indeed found a deceased body of a female passenger. They managed to find the ID (identity document), the access card of where she works. She works at Nedbank and obviously we will not release the name as yet.” MMC for Joburg Roads and Transport, Kenny Kunene. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya Kunene said investigations into the murder have begun.

A woman was shot dead in a Metro bus. File Picture Last week, IOL reported that police in Gauteng are seeking information which can lead to the arrest and conviction for a man alleged to be a mass murderer. The suspect being sought by police is Dennis Nyatsunga/Ngobeni, who is also commonly known as Shumba. Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect is wanted for four murders. Police have offered a reward of R100,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

"Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is wanted for the murder of four people in Soshanguve/Akasia, including two girls, aged four and seven, who were burned inside the shack on June 2. He is also facing charges of attempted murder and arson," Masondo said. Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is a Mozambican national and is alleged to be using fraudulent documentation. "It is reported that Nyatsunga/Ngobeni is originally from Mozambique, but he might still be in South Africa. He is said to be using fraudulent passport and asylum-seeker papers. The suspect is short and dark in complexion," Masondo said.