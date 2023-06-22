Justice department staff found guilty of stealing almost R100,000 bail money from the court

Durban - Four former Department of Justice and Constitutional Development employees have been convicted of theft this week. Mzikazi Mahlalasa, 57, Letitia Mack, 49, Yonela Ntsaluba, 39, and Nomthandazo Takayi, 52, were convicted in the Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

According to the Hawks, the fifth accused – Nondumiso Waxa – who was 45-years-old, died in March 2019. The theft took place between August 21, 2009 and October 29, 2010. “The accused persons were employed by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in Criminal Section New Law Courts at Gqeberha,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

“Their duties entailed receiving bail payments, issuing bail receipts and capturing monies on the accounting system,” Mhlakuvana said. “The accused connived and issued bail receipts and never captured the transactions on the accounting system. All the accused directed the cash into their personal accounts.” Mhlakuvana said an investigation by the Gqeberha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks revealed that the department was prejudiced by more than R92,800.

“The accused were arrested in 2010 and were released on bail. “After several court appearances, the accused were found guilty and they will be sentenced on July 26,” said Mhlakuvana. All four accused’s bail had been extended until their next court appearance.