Justice for Cwecwe | AfriForum says it will never defend anyone accused of rape

AfriForum has received public backlash in connection with the case of Cwecwe, a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at her Bergview College at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape. The school's principal is being represented by AfriForum in the matter which has received public out outcry under #JusticeforCwecwe.

However, the organisation told the IOL that it would never represent anyone accused of rape. "AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit represents the Bergview College principal against an abuse of process. We categorically state that he is not accused of rape. Our official letters will indicate our view and approach. The PPU unit has never and will never defend accused persons in rape matters and has not done so in the past," said communications manager, Barry Bateman. Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade claimed that the principal at the school was a suspect in the case and would be arrested.

"During the course of the week, he is either going to court or is going to be arrested. He is a suspect and deliberately did not report the case of this child for almost a month and a half until the state organs got the information via the parent," Gade told Newzroom Afrika. He went on to label the educator as being irresponsible and concealing information and claimed that more children may have been raped on the premises. "He tried to hide in defence of the institution's brand at the expense of the children. I am seriously concerned about the safety of the ones who have not yet reported having been raped in the school."