Justice for Cwecwe | Eastern Cape Education MEC withdraws deregistration notice for Bergview College amid child rape probe

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has withdrawn its notice to deregister the Bergview College in Matatiele, where seven-year-old girl Cwecwe was allegedly raped, allowing it to remain operational as investigations continue into the distressing case. Provincial MEC of Education Fundile Gade announced on April 2 that the department would withdraw its notice to deregister the school, allowing it to remain operational as investigations continue.

This announcement follows a tumultuous period for Bergview College, where Cwecwe, the victim, has been at the centre of a deeply unsettling situation that has garnered nationwide attention. Gade stressed the department’s commitment to ensuring thorough justice for the young girl and her family. “This comes after the much publicised matter of the alleged heinous acts of crime committed against a 7-year-old minor in the province,” he said.

Gade said he has engaged in numerous discussions with key stakeholders — including various government departments and relevant state organs — to address the situation comprehensively. During these consultations, Gade said he acknowledged the support offered to the affected family and the expressions of solidarity from communities across South Africa. Clarifying the department’s position, Gade noted that as an independent institution, Bergview College operates under different regulations than public schools.

“The only option we have to enforce accountability and justice from their actions - is temporary revocation of their operating license,” he explained. “By implication, that would enforce accountability and cooperation with law enforcement agencies to answer on why they should continue teaching and learning in an unsafe environment.” Earlier, IOL News reported that the Bergview College's senior management sought legal recourse by filing an urgent application to prevent the MEC from revoking the school’s registration.

The application, led by trustees of the Wizkid Trust - Daniel Christiaan van Zyl, Lydia van Zyl, and Marilynne Joy Kilian - calls for immediate judicial intervention to contest Gade’s decision. The case of rape involving a minor has prompted a multi-agency response, with the Ministries of Police, Social Development, Justice, and Education, as well as all relevant law enforcement bodies, actively involved in the ongoing investigation. The Police Ministry has mobilised its Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (SAPS FCS) to ensure a thorough inquiry, while the Justice Ministry is conducting a vetting process for all staff members at Bergview College.