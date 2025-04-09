Justice for Cwecwe | Presence of SANDF at march in Matatiele raises alarm

In a march over the rape of a seven-year-old girl in Matatiele, in the Eastern Cape, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was spotted, which raised questions. Political parties were outraged over the presence of the soldiers and demanded answers from the African National Congress (ANC) and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Netizens accused Ramaphosa of deploying the soldiers as he is the only person, along with Parliament, who can do so. Those who were present at the march sounded the alarm, accusing the president of betraying his citizens. They deployed SANDF!!



Justice for Cwecwe!!! We will not fold!!



We are fighting against a very big evil organisation. pic.twitter.com/Qy1g4A7YSx — Khotsofalang🌐 🌍 (@RK_Mayekisa) April 8, 2025 In a letter addressed to the speaker of the National Assembly, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sought answers.

"In terms of section 201(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, only the President may authorise the employment of the defence force in cooperation with the police service," the letter reads. "Furthermore section 201(3) prescribes that when the defence force employed as envisaged in subsection (2), the President must inform the Parliament promptly and in appropriate detail." Similarly, ActionSA wrote to the Minister of Defence requesting clarification.

"ActionSA wants to express deep concern regarding the recent revelation of the employment of SANDF personnel during the #JusticeforCwecwe march in Matatiele. We were alarmed to witness the live news footage showing defence personnel at the protest. "The use of armed defence force personnel in what is clearly a civilian protest raises alarm about the militarilisation of public order policing and the apparent disregard for constitutional safeguards. The citizens have every right to protest peacefully without intimidation from soldiers," said ActionSA. However, the National Assembly chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, and Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ian Cameron provided some answers.

"No, they were not (deployed). Only the president can order such a deployment, and it must be in consultation with Parliament. "SANDF members were travelling along R56 near (the) garage where SAPS had stopped the crowd passing. The SANDF members had to stop there too and stood off at the gathering until the road was cleared for them to then continue travelling," Cameron said. IOL News