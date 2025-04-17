Justice for Cwecwe | South Africans express frustration over slow investigation

The story of Cwecwe, a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at Bergview College in the Eastern Cape has captivated the nation and has highlighted the need to fight the war against women and children in South Africa. With the case having national attention, the police ministry has been under pressure to investigate and conclude the matter.

"The matter is still under investigation," said police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi. However, South Africans are growing impatient over the lack of updates from the authorities. Netizens have taken to social media to express their grievances over the case. One individual posted on X: "Cwecwe's mom is being let down by her own. Investigating Officers are no longer taking her calls. Her own colleagues." Another post on the Elon Musk-owned platform expressed the same concerns. "Apparently there is STILL no progress in Cwecwe's case even after the national outrage? It's alleged that the person who agreed to handle the case for Cwecwe's mom isn't picking up her calls or responding to her texts?"

Apparently there is STILL no progress in Cwecwe's case even after the national outrage? It's alleged that the person who agreed to handle the case for Cwecwe's mom isn't picking up her calls or responding to her texts?? — 𝓡𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓲💋 (@ohyessratii) April 15, 2025 The latest news regarding the case was AfriForum demanding an apology from Police Minister Senzo Mchunu over the Bergview College principal. AfriForum claimed that for a week, Mchunu remained silent as false and defamatory allegations against the principal were made, exacerbated by his false claims in a press release that the educator was implicated, which were repeated and amplified across social media and news outlets.

The organisation added that the principal was publicly humiliated over the 'fictitious' accusation that he hampered a police investigation into the rape of a student. Mchunu was accused of deliberately keeping quiet. "The conviction of an innocent person by social media detectives and prominent individuals seeking political gain should never be allowed to happen and overshadow those authorised to impose the rule of law. It is impossible to defend against a frenzy of baseless, uninformed allegations when the key to setting the record straight remains silent," said advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit. Mchunu, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade, and EFF leader Julius Malema were listed as potential prosecution targets, added the group.