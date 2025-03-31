Justice for Cwecwe | Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation calls for law enforcement to act with urgency

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and SAPS have attempted to reassure the public that the rape of a seven-year-old child, Cwecwe, at Bergview College in the Eastern Cape, is being handled with seriousness and priority following an uproar. The alleged abuse occurred on the Matatiele school premises in October 2024 while the child waited for transport.

Now, the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation has called for urgency on the matter. "Our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support go out to Cwecwe and her family during this harrowing time. No child should ever have to endure such unimaginable trauma, and no family should be left in the dark, fighting for justice alone. "It is unacceptable that, nearly six months after this horrific incident, no one has been held accountable. Justice delayed is justice denied," said the foundation.

It urged authorities to guarantee that the culprit is identified and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The group also stated that it is deplorable that a case of this gravity has failed to result in an arrest, despite obvious leads and vital evidence being available. "We demand answers, and more importantly, we demand justice for Cwecwe. We strongly condemn the principal of Bergview College for his blatant lack of cooperation with the authorities. His refusal to take a DNA test to clear his name raises serious concerns about his involvement or knowledge of the crime. "Instead of aiding the investigation, he has opted to protect himself through private legal representation, further obstructing the course of justice. Such behavior is suspicious and deeply irresponsible for someone entrusted with the care and safety of young children."

The foundation applauded the Eastern Cape MEC for Education, Fundile Gade, for revoking the school's operating license and budget. Gade claimed that the principal at the school was a suspect in the case and would be arrested. "During the course of the week, he is either going to court or is going to be arrested. He is a suspect and deliberately did not report the case of this child for almost a month and a half until the state organs got the information via the parent," Gade told Newzroom Afrika.

He went on to label the educator as being irresponsible and accused him of concealing information, asserting that more children may have been raped on the premises. "He tried to hide in defence of the institution's brand at the expense of the children. I am seriously concerned about the safety of the ones who have not yet reported having been raped in the school." IOL