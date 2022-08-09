Justice for North West family as suspects jailed eight years after home invasion

Durban - Three men who terrorised a North West family during a home invasion eight years ago, have received lengthy jail terms. The accused: Donald Madou Baloyi, 30, Collen Raditekele Lentsoane, 28, and Joseph Makhale Marutla, 44, were convicted and sentenced in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court.

The trio was found guilty of robbery with aggravated circumstances, housebreaking and theft. According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh the robbery incident took place in the early hours of December 30, 2014. “A family, consisting of parents and their two daughters were sleeping in their house in Ikageng when they were woken up by suspects, who threatened them with firearms.

“The 54-year-old father, his wife and two daughters were taken to the bathroom and tied up, whilst the suspects ransacked their house. “After taking four cellular phones, a laptop, jewellery and a firearm, the robbers fled the scene.” Myburgh said with the assistance of Crime Intelligence, the trio were arrested three months after the incident.

Baloyi was sentenced to 15 years, while his co-accused Lentsoane and Marutla were jailed to an effective 20 years each. The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended Sergeant Octaviane Abrahams from Ikageng Detectives for his meticulous investigative work that resulted in the conviction. IOL