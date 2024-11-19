Justice served: Former Hank’s Olde Irish Pub owners win R1.25 million in defamation case

The Western Cape High Court has ordered a man to pay R1.25 million in damages to former pub co-owners, after he accused the establishment of racism. In December 2022, Thabiso Danco, a black man, claimed that he went to Hank's Olde Irish Pub and was denied entry by a bouncer. At the time, he claimed that according to the pub's right of admission policy, Danco needed to be accompanied by a white person.

Danco's friend, Christopher Logan, noticed that Danco was not inside the pub and when he went to look for him, the bouncer reportedly told Logan about their policy. The next day, Logan went back to the pub and demanded to see the owners. In a video, he is seen confronting one of the owners about the incident and man claimed that there had never been a racist incident at the pub. Logan then shared images of his bloodied face, after he was allegedly involved in a scuffle with the owners and staff.

Christopher Logan shared images of his bloodied face on social media after he reportedly confronted them accusing them of racist policies at the pub. Picture: X He further told IOL, at the time, that he filed charges with police and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). All the while, then owners, brothers Viron and John Papadakis, denied that they were racists.

John Papadakis took the legal route stated that even though investigations proved Logan's account was false, their reputation had suffered damage after Logan recounted the experience in accused them of racism in several media interviews. The court ruled that Logan's video led to public outrage, backlash on social media and protests. The judgment added that that the plaintiffs were embarrassed and publicly degraded.