Justice served: Limpopo man jailed for life for raping and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

By Simon Majadibodu A 42-year-old rapist from Magau village, in the Sinthumele district in Limpopo, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the man was sentenced on Wednesday in the Makhado Regional Court in the Vhembe District. The rapist’s name is withheld to prevent secondary victimisation of the woman. Ledwaba said that the court heard that on May 7 last year, during daylight hours, the accused met with the victim in Magau village and compelled her to go with him to his residence.

“It was further noted that when the victim refused, he then attacked the victim with a hammer on the head and they walked to his residence where he raped her repeatedly,” said Ledwaba. Ledwaba said the woman was bleeding heavily from the attack and was only released by the rapist the following day, and she was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention. Ledwaba further mentioned that the woman already had a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, and she reported the incident to the police in Tshilwavhusiku. The case file was subsequently transferred to Makhado Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Assault unit (FCS) for further investigation.

Following the opening of the case, the accused fled, but was later arrested during a comprehensive police investigation. “The docket was assigned to Warrant Officer Lufuno Mutheiwana, who did a meticulous investigation by ensuring that the suspect, who had been on the run, was tracked down and apprehended a week after the incident,” he added. After the arrest, the accused remained in custody and made several bail applications, all of which were opposed by the investigating officer.