Justice served: Three convicted for the daylight murder of a taxi association member in Western Cape

Three men have been sentenced for their involvement in the brutal daylight murder of a taxi association member in Bellville, with one receiving a life sentence and the other two each sentenced to 18 years in prison. Siyabonga Dywili, Siphenathi Nglela, and Lihle Plam were sentenced on Tuesday, in the Bellville Regional Court for the 2020 killing, which police linked to tensions between taxi groups over routes between Bellville and Paarl.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said on June 8, 2020, two armed men approached a 62-year-old man while he was seated in his Toyota Hilux in Charl Malan Street and shot him before fleeing in a nearby Toyota Avanza. Responding officers spotted the getaway vehicle speeding along Voortrekker Road and gave chase. “The suspects opened fire on the police members in pursuit, who retaliated,” said Swartbooi.

Three suspects were apprehended and charged with murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The investigation was led by Lieutenant Colonel Julian Tarentaal, who was praised for his conduct during the trial. “Lieutenant Colonel Julian Tarentaal, simply stood his ground as a seasoned detective, calmly answering the questions posed at him. He was commended as a credible witness,” said Swartbooi.

Dywili received a life sentence, while Nglela and Plam were sentenced to 18 years behind bars. Acting Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Major General Albert Maqhashalala, praised Lieutenant Colonel Tarentaal’s work that he did everything within his power to solve the matter. IOL News