JusticeforCwecwe: Police Minister assures public of serious handling of rape case

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and SAPS have sought to reassure the public that they are handling the rape of a 7-year-old child, Cwecwe, at Bergview College, in the Eastern Cape with the utmost seriousness and priority after outcry. Civil organisation, Not In My Name International, and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Youth League are two of a growing number of groups speaking out following the rape of a young girl, Cwecwe, which has caught the country’s attention.

The young girl was allegedly attacked on the school premises while waiting for a school transport. The incident was reported to police in October last year, but no arrests were made. Not In My Name International’s secretary-general, Themba Masango, has called the incident an abhorrent crime that demands immediate and unwavering action. “Law enforcement must prioritise this case urgently, ensuring a trauma-informed approach to avoid re-victimisation. Specialised child protection units should lead the investigation, working alongside social services and forensic experts to gather evidence meticulously,” Masango said.

“Perpetrators must be swiftly identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, with the judicial process respecting the victim’s rights to privacy and dignity.” The MK Youth League added that they are deeply disturbed by the principal's actions, who “failed to inform the Department of Education or other relevant authorities about the crime.” “While Cwecwe’s parents acted swiftly, reporting the incident and seeking medical attention for their child, the lack of immediate and responsible action from the school leadership is inexcusable.

“It is even more concerning that (the principal) has refused to cooperate with the investigation, withholding his DNA despite the willingness of the school transport driver and caretaker to provide their samples for testing,” they said. “This refusal to comply with authorities is not only obstructing the investigation but also raises serious questions about his involvement in the crime.” The youth league said rather than taking responsibility, the principal issued a transfer letter to Cwecwe’s parents.

“This response is utterly insensitive and a gross failure of leadership by someone entrusted with the care and safety of children. The MK Youth League demands a full, impartial, and transparent investigation into this case and insists that all those involved, particularly that the principal faces the full consequences of their actions, most particularly for undermining Cwecwe, and all her rights to humanity, for delaying her justice, he remains guilty for that.” On Friday, Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said she was made aware of the matter and has communicated with the Eastern Cape Education Department. Spokesperson for the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape SAPS, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, said that the incident was reported to Matatiele SAPS on 16 October 2024.

“A case of rape was registered, and the suspect(s) are still being sought. The victim, a minor, received medical and psychological care,” Gantana said. Gantana added that the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit handles the investigation urgently. “The SAPS is working closely with social workers and victim support organisations to ensure the family receives comprehensive assistance.”

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said three individuals, including the school principal, have been identified as suspects in the case. “All outstanding statements have since been obtained by the investigating officer. DNA tests have also been conducted. The senior State Prosecutor will be consulted in the coming week, and the family will be provided feedback on the matter,” Mchunu said. Mchunu also highlighted another case of a minor known as “Alu” who was raped, where the perpetrator was identified as “Siphesihle”.

“The suspect was arrested and appeared in court in November last year. The DNA report is being compiled, and once done, the same will be presented to the Senior State Prosecutor for a decision. “The ministry wishes to assure the public that law enforcement is actively investigating both matters. The investigations are being handled with the utmost seriousness and priority. “SAPS is working diligently to ensure that justice is served and those responsible are held accountable,” Mchunu said.

“While the ministry acknowledges the public's desire for swift action, it is essential to allow the investigation to follow due process to ensure fairness, thoroughness and justice.” The Eastern Cape Department of Education said it has issued a notice of intention to deregister Bergview College. “One of the conditions for the registration of independent schools is to provide a safe and secure schooling environment. The rape case involving a 7-year old learner at the school and the current investigation and the handling of the matter by Bergview College has violated the conditions regarding the safety of learners.