Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs shot dead in Honeydew botched hijacking

Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs, has been killed in a botched hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg north, on Wednesday night. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said Fleurs was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI into the petrol station on 14th Avenue.

“While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males who came driving a white BMW 1 Series,” Masondo said. “The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car followed by his accomplice.” Masondo said Fleurs was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival.

Police have opened a case of murder and car hijacking for investigation, and no arrests have been made yet. He added that Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has appointed a team of seasoned detectives from the provincial office to investigate and search for the suspects. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.

Kaizer Chiefs media manager Vina Maphosa said the club could not comment on the matter, but an official statement was expected soon. The 1.82m-tall defender began his senior career at Ubuntu Cape Town after rising up through the club’s junior ranks. Fleurs joined Ubuntu’s academy at the age of 13 in 2013. Four years later he went on to make his debut in the National First Division at 17-years-old.

Fleurs would go on to sign for SuperSport United in 2018. There he would go on to make over 60 appearances. His performances at SuperSport saw him move to Kaizer Chiefs on a two-year deal in October last year. He had not made any appearances for the team at the time of his death. Fleurs has also been called up to the Bafana Bafana squad in 2021 and 2022, but had not made his debut yet.