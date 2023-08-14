Key witness in Mpumalanga murder trial abducted and murdered

A key witness in a murder case was allegedly abducted and murdered in Mpumalanga, days after his house was burnt down. The man was found murdered at Utah grazing camps on Sunday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the man was a key witness in a case where a woman was found murdered next to the IHC Church in Hluvukani on July 30. "It is alleged that the witness's life was cut short by an unknown number of suspects who abducted him from Oakley, Calcutta. "Police followed information that led them to Utah grazing camp, where the body of the witness was found with hands, feet, and neck tied with wires. His body covered with bruises," Mohlala said.

He said the attack came shortly after the victim's family house was set on fire by an angry mob and the victim's vehicle burnt to ashes on August 9. "The witness was requested to report to the nearest police station through media platforms for inquiry as police's efforts to locate him were futile. "Investigations into his whereabouts were conducted until a whistle-blower alerted police about his abduction," he said.