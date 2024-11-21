Khayelitsha crackdown: integrated operation nets four arrests, recoveries of stolen and hijacked vehicles

An integrated police operation in Khayelitsha led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of 10 stolen vehicles and one hijacked vehicle on Wednesday, 20 November. The operation was led by the Vehicle Crime Investigation Units (VCIU) from Bellville and Paarl, in partnership with Crime Intelligence, local SAPS units, Metro Police, Traffic Services, and other law enforcement agencies.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the operation focused on hotspot areas in the Khayelitsha policing precinct known for carjackings and vehicle theft. “As part of the initiative, roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints were set up to disrupt criminal activity and track down wanted suspects ahead of the festive season,” said Pojie. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, aged 20 to 35, for possession of stolen vehicles and carjacking. Police recovered 10 stolen vehicles and one hijacked vehicle, representing various makes and models.