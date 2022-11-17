Kidnapped Abirah Dekhta was fed and watched cartoons during her capture

Durban - As seven people appeared in court for the kidnapping of 8-year-old Abirah Dekhta, her family are still reeling from the events of the kidnapping. Her father Aslam Dekhta told News 24 that he had barely taken his eyes off his daughter since her kidnapping on November 4.

Story continues below Advertisement

Abirah was snatched while seated in her lift club vehicle in Amber Court in Gatesville. The Grade 4 pupil was was found in Khayelitsha on November 14. Seven men were found at the house. Using state-of-the art technology police found Abirah in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha.

Dekhta said his daughter seemed fine, but had not been sleeping well. He told News24 that the 11 days during his daughters kidnapping were something he would never be able to put into words. He described waiting for the calls about Abirah as torture.

Story continues below Advertisement

There were moments I felt like I couldn’t breathe, he said. The father declined to comment on the ransom that was demanded. News 24 reported that Dekhta chose to not pay the ransom, but instead leave the work to police.

Story continues below Advertisement

They further reported that according to a family friend, Abirah told her family that during her kidnapping she watched cartoons, played with other children and was fed. Police Minister Bheki Cele said one of the suspects arrested for the kidnapping was a woman who is alleged to have cooked meals for the child according to reports in the Daily Voice. Earlier today National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that nine people were expected to appear in court, but only seven people were charged.

“Two women could not be linked linked to the case.” The seven accused face charges of kidnapping and extortion and will be back in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for a possible bail application on December 7. “The State intends opposing bail,” said Ntabazalila