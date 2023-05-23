Kidnapped Cape Town toddler believed to be in Durban, mom pleads for her return

Cape Town - A Cape Town mother is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who was kidnapped by her father and his mother and confirmed her to be in KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking to IOL, Anesha Adams, 23, from Kraaifontein, said she last saw her two-year-old daughter, Crystelda Dernice Oliver, on May 14, after she dropped her at her father’s place in Highbury Park in Kuilsriver.

While Adams had a protection order against her ex-boyfriend, she wanted her daughter to have a relationship with her father. “I took her to see her father. I grew up without my dad, and I didn’t want that for her. Crystelda Oliver was last seen on May 14 by her mother. Photo: supplied “The protection order I had was for abuse, and at the time, the magistrate ruled he no longer had parental rights.

“I last spoke to her on Wednesday, May 17, on her second birthday. The plan was for her to spend her birthday with her dad,” Adams told IOL. The young mother had a Barney-themed party planned for her daughter on Saturday, May 20, not knowing she would never see it. “She was looking forward to her party since February. We were at a friend’s birthday party, and she wanted to know when is her happy birthday.

Anesha Adams and her daughter, Crystelda Oliver. Photo: supplied “I had promised her I would plan something. She loves Barney and loves singing the I love you song. She says we are a happy family. It is just me and her. I even invited her father and his mother from Durban to attend the party. She never got the party I planned,” Adams said softly. She said on the day of the party, she got a bad feeling and went to her ex’s place of residence. “When I got there, the landlord told me he had moved the day before (Friday) and said he was going to Durban. I went to the police and asked them to open the door to see if it was true. It was. His clothes and everything were gone. He had left some furniture for the landlord to sell to make up for rent he owed,” Adams said.

The frantic mother immediately filed a kidnapping case with police. However, police were not as helpful as she thought. “Police told me my protection order was no longer valid as I had broken protocol by letting her see him. “I went to the courts, and asked if this was true. They told me my protection order was still in place and that a warrant of arrested was issued,” she said.

Adams said police have managed to contact the grandmother, who confirmed they were in Durban with the child. “I am trying my best to stay positive and do what is necessary to get my child back. The police said the grandmother said they will be handing Crystelda over at the Phoenix police station on Thursday. Why Thursday? I don’t know. I don’t know if she is okay. I haven’t spoken to her,” Adams said. The frustrated mother is also unsure as to why police were allowing the grandmother to dictate the terms of the handover of the child.

“I am concerned. What if they do not hand her over? I have to go to Durban to go fetch my daughter, and I am concerned about my safety as I am going to be alone,” Adams said. The only thing she wants is to be reunited with her daughter. Police did not respond to inquiries made by the time of publication.