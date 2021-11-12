Kidnapped newborn baby reunited with its mother in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – A 38-year-old Mpumalanga woman is set to appear in court after she was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a newborn baby from its mother after she pretended to be a social worker intending to help them. “The 38-year-old woman was arrested (on Wednesday) 10 November 2021, by police at Embalenhle, for the alleged kidnapping of a newborn baby. According to the police report, on 28 October 2021, the suspect introduced herself to the baby's mother at the local taxi rank, claiming to be a social worker who helps unemployed young mothers,” said Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“She (the suspect) then sent the baby's mother to go and buy her food at a shop nearby and offered to hold the baby. When the mother returned from the shop, she found that the suspect had disappeared with her baby.” The devastated mother then reported the matter to the police, and an investigation into the matter was launched immediately. “Police managed to gather information and made a breakthrough on Wednesday, which led them to a house at Extension, 5 in Embalenhle. They found the stolen baby inside the house with the suspect, whom they swiftly arrested and charged with kidnapping,” said Mohlala.

Following the incident, the SAPS in Mpumalanga has warned mothers not to leave their children in the care of strangers. On Thursday, South Africans woke up to the news that the four Moti brothers, who were kidnapped three weeks ago while on their way to school, had been reunited with their parents, Naazim and Shakira Moti. Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said officers in Vuwani received a call from a resident on Wednesday night saying that the children arrived at their house.

“They said the boys were dropped off at a nearby road,” Naidoo said. “Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children were in good health before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents. The children have not yet been interviewed, but today (Thursday), investigators will arrange for the SAPS psychologists to assist with that," he said. Naidoo added that the investigation into the case of kidnapping was continuing, and they were appealing to anyone who could assist with information that would help arrest the kidnappers to please contact the police.