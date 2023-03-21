A Durban mother is pleading with two men who took her son, nearly two weeks, ago, to bring him back home. IOL reported that two men entered a home in Welbedacht West on Saturday, March 11, and robbed a family of cellphones before grabbing a 2-month-old baby boy and fleeing the scene.

Speaking to eNCA, Zinhle Mdletshe, said two men approached their home and when they opened the door, they asked for her brother. Mdletshe said the two said her brother owed them money for alcohol he had taken from them earlier. She said she told them her brother was not there and they grabbed cellphones, saying they wanted something of value and took her son and his blanket and left the house.

Mdletshe said she had not heard from the men since. The family further claim that they don’t know what is happening with the case as police have not contacted them. Mdletshe raised the issue of the cellphones taken, explaining that police could track the phones as they could lead them to her son.

At this stage, police have yet to make an arrest and two more officers have been tasked with finding the suspects. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said the whereabouts of the infant had not been established. Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were concerned about the well-being of the child and the mother.

He said the two additional officers from the SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence had been assigned to the case. Regarding the cellphones, Netshiunda said there were technicalities that investigating officers would have to look into and track. He added that police would also look into the family’s claims about not being updated.