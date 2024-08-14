Kidnapped woman rescued, reunited with her family

Rajathi Gnanaraj, the Gqeberha woman who was snatched by seven balaclava-clad criminals has been reunited with her family. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) confirmed that 41-year-old Gnanaraj had been rescued and was reunited with her family.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said this was due to sufficient pressure and efforts of a multidisciplinary team of investigators and the support from the media and community. She was rescued on Thursday (August 8) evening at around 10pm. “We are indeed relieved to announce that a 41-year-old victim who was recently kidnapped has been safely reunited with her family.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing. As such, it is respectfully requested that the family and the victim be given the necessary space and privacy to recover and calm down after this traumatic experience.” He said police are working tirelessly, following all leads to ensure that justice is served. “Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.”

Gnanaraj was kidnapped on the evening of August 2, 2024 outside her workplace in Deal Party, Gqeberha. According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, it is alleged that at approximately 6pm, Gnanaraj and her husband were in their vehicle in Old Grahamstown Road, Deal Party, when gunmen approached their car. “Approximately seven armed suspects approached their vehicle, and when the victim refused to open her door, the suspects smashed the window.